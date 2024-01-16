Hawaii Air National Guard Sentry Aloha exercise day 1, Jan. 17. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services. It provides U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 22:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910630
|VIRIN:
|240117-Z-RV808-1432
|Filename:
|DOD_110084572
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sentry Aloha 24-01 Day 1, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
