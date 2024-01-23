Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Aloha 24-01 [Image 9 of 16]

    Sentry Aloha 24-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron comprised of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a 203rd Air Refueling Squadron Stratotanker during Sentry Aloha 24-01 Jan. 23 2024, over the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored; cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard; U.S. Air Force; and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8212615
    VIRIN: 240123-Z-RV808-7013
    Resolution: 2190x1463
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sentry Aloha 24-01 [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    HIANG
    203ARS
    HawaiianRaptors
    sentryaloha24-01
    SA24-01

