A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron comprised of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a 203rd Air Refueling Squadron Stratotanker during Sentry Aloha 24-01 Jan. 23 2024, over the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored; cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard; U.S. Air Force; and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US This work, Sentry Aloha 24-01 [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.