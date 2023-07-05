McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing

Photo By Roland Balik | Col. William C. McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, receives his first salute from...... read more read more Photo By Roland Balik | Col. William C. McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, receives his first salute from a formation of Team Dover Airmen during the 436th AW Change of Command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. McDonald takes command following an assignment as the 89th AW vice commander at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del.- Col. William McDonald took command of the 436th Airlift Wing from Col. Matt Husemann during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023.



Under Husemann’s command, the wing won various awards, airlifted 40,000 tons of cargo in support of Ukraine operations, stood up the United States Air Force’s first and only Mission Generation Group and created the first total force exercise in over ten years.



“Whatever your role, flying, fixing, supporting, it is a team effort that put Dover on the map over the last year and a half,” said Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander. “The 436th [AW] needs a new leader that can match that pace. I am quite confident [McDonald] is ready for the task.”



Prior to his arrival at Dover AFB, McDonald served as vice commander at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.



“I stand here today honored to have the opportunity to lead such an exceptional group of individuals,” said McDonald. “My promise to you as your commander is to create an environment where you can meet your max potential. I'll strive to understand your needs, listen to your concerns and support you in any way.”



Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th AW command chief, presented the wing guidon to Martin, who then passed it to McDonald, symbolizing the passing of authority to the new commander.



“Together with our total force partners, we will maintain our position as the nation’s go-to wing, projecting global reach whenever and wherever it is required,” said McDonald. “[My wife] Diana and I look forward to getting to know this base, its Airmen, and the community during our time here. Now let’s get out there and deliver!”



McDonald received his first salute as commander from a formation of Team Dover Airmen, becoming Dover AFB’s 37th wing commander.