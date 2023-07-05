Col. William C. McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, receives his first salute from a formation of Team Dover Airmen during the 436th AW Change of Command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. McDonald takes command following an assignment as the 89th AW vice commander at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 14:49 Photo ID: 7899132 VIRIN: 230707-F-BO262-1140 Resolution: 2897x4352 Size: 5.23 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing, by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.