Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing

    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. William C. McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, receives his first salute from a formation of Team Dover Airmen during the 436th AW Change of Command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. McDonald takes command following an assignment as the 89th AW vice commander at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 14:49
    Photo ID: 7899132
    VIRIN: 230707-F-BO262-1140
    Resolution: 2897x4352
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing, by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Change of Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Eagle Wing
    18 AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT