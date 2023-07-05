McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing

Col. William C. McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to Team Dover members, friends, family, guests, civic leaders and congressional delegates during the 436th AW Change of Command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. Upon taking command, McDonald became the wing’s 37th commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

