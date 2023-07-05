Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, 18th Air Force commander, gives opening remarks during the 436th Airlift Wing Change of Command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. Col. Matthew S. Husemann relinquished command to Col. William C. McDonald in a ceremony attended by family, friends, distinguished visitors, local civic leaders and members of Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 08:21 Photo ID: 7906450 VIRIN: 230707-F-DA916-1101 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 7.99 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th AW Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.