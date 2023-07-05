Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th AW Change of Command [Image 9 of 10]

    436th AW Change of Command

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, 18th Air Force commander, gives opening remarks during the 436th Airlift Wing Change of Command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. Col. Matthew S. Husemann relinquished command to Col. William C. McDonald in a ceremony attended by family, friends, distinguished visitors, local civic leaders and members of Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 08:21
    Photo ID: 7906450
    VIRIN: 230707-F-DA916-1101
    Resolution: 3607x2400
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th AW Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    436th AW Change of Command
    436th AW Change of Command
    436th AW Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT