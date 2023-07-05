McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing

Col. Matthew S. Husemann, right, outgoing 436th Airlift Wing commander, hands the wing’s guidon to Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, left, 18th Air Force commander, as he relinquishes command during a Change of Command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. Husemann relinquished command to Col. William C. McDonald, who became the wing’s 37th commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

