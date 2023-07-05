Col. Matthew S. Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, gives final remarks to Team Dover members, friends, family, guests, civic leaders and congressional delegates in attendance during the 436th AW Change of Command ceremony held at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, 18th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony in which Husemann relinquished command to Col. William C. McDonald, who became the wing’s 37th commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 08:21 Photo ID: 7906440 VIRIN: 230707-F-BO262-1066 Resolution: 3012x4525 Size: 5.48 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.