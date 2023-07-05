Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, left, 18th Air Force commander, presents the 436th Airlift Wing guidon to Col. William C. McDonald, incoming 436th AW commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. Upon taking command, McDonald became the wing’s 37th commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 08:21
|Photo ID:
|7906444
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-BO262-1123
|Resolution:
|4361x2903
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
