Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 10]

    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, left, 18th Air Force commander, presents the 436th Airlift Wing guidon to Col. William C. McDonald, incoming 436th AW commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. Upon taking command, McDonald became the wing’s 37th commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 08:21
    Photo ID: 7906444
    VIRIN: 230707-F-BO262-1123
    Resolution: 4361x2903
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing
    436th AW Change of Command
    436th AW Change of Command
    436th AW Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Change of Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Eagle Wing
    18 AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT