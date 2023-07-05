From left, Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, 18th Air Force commander, Col. William C. McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Matthew S. Husemann, outgoing 436th AW commander, sing the Air Force song during the 436th AW Change of Command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. Husemann relinquished command to McDonald in a ceremony attended by family, friends, distinguished visitors, local civic leaders and members of Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 08:21
|Photo ID:
|7906446
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-BO262-1147
|Resolution:
|4837x3219
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
