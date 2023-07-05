McDonald takes command of 436th Airlift Wing

Col. Matthew S. Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and retired Chief Master Sgt. Timothy M. Bayes, right, former 436th AW command chief, give their final salute to a formation of Team Dover Airmen during the 436th AW Change of Command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 7, 2023. Husemann relinquished command to Col. William C. McDonald, who became the wing’s 37th commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US