US, Germany, Australia air forces’ generals share airspace together

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike | U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, closes his canopy...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike | U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, closes his canopy while preparing his F-22 Raptor for departure from Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. Wilsbach flew alongside RAAF Air Marshal Robert Chipman and German Air Force Air Chief Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz in a demonstration of friendship and cooperative leadership. Pacific Air Forces stands committed to U.S. Allies and Partners in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander; Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Rob Chipman; and German Air Force Air Chief Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, flew fighter aircraft over Australia’s Northern Territory on September 5, 2022, in a demonstration of friendship and cooperative leadership.



Wilsbach flew a USAF F-22 Raptor, Gerhartz a Eurofighter, and Chipman a RAAF F-18 Hornet as part of a dynamic force employment demonstration designed to increase the lethality of forces in contested environments and interoperability among the joint, allied, and partner nation members.



"When we talk about interoperability, it’s not only about platforms and systems, but also the interoperability of our Airmen," said Wilsbach. "We are talking about building trust with our allies and partners."



The desire to build upon foundational multilateral capabilities is paramount to international cooperation in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. Leaders often set the example for the development of international relationships.



"I'm proud to be a fighter pilot and lead my forces from the front," said Gerhartz. "Getting to fly alongside America and our other Allies makes me feel even more confident in our interoperability.



The air chiefs discussed allies and partners as an asymmetric advantage when it comes to long-term competition with adversaries that seek to undermine our shared values and international norms. Through frequent exercises, leadership exchanges, and other international engagements, PACAF builds global relationships to enhance trust around the world.



"This is just a small demonstration among the many we make on a daily basis to show that our Airmen are dedicated, trained, and ready to deliver airpower to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," explained Wilsbach. "Adversaries that look to disrupt the security and stability in this region be warned you will face the combined might of a global network of allies and partners that have been training together for decades to operate seamlessly against you.”