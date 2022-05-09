From back to front, U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, German Air Force Air Chief, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Rob Chipman, Chief of RAAF, flew fighter aircraft over Australia’s Northern Territory on Sept. 5, 2022, in a demonstration of friendship and cooperative leadership.



Wilsbach flew a USAF F-22 Raptor, Gerhartz a Eurofighter, and Chipman a RAAF EA-18G as part of a dynamic force employment demonstration designed to increase the lethality of forces in contested environments and improve interoperability among the joint, Allied, and partner nation members.



Courtesy photo compliments of SMSgt Christian Timmig, HQ Luftwaffe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 20:30 Photo ID: 7404072 VIRIN: 220907-F-AB000-002 Resolution: 1500x500 Size: 150.93 KB Location: NT, AU Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Germany, Australia air forces’ generals share airspace together [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Genevieve Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.