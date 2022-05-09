Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Germany, Australia air forces’ generals share airspace together [Image 3 of 4]

    US, Germany, Australia air forces’ generals share airspace together

    NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Genevieve Armstrong 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    From back to front, U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, German Air Force Air Chief, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Rob Chipman, Chief of RAAF, flew fighter aircraft over Australia’s Northern Territory on Sept. 5, 2022, in a demonstration of friendship and cooperative leadership.

    Wilsbach flew a USAF F-22 Raptor, Gerhartz a Eurofighter, and Chipman a RAAF EA-18G as part of a dynamic force employment demonstration designed to increase the lethality of forces in contested environments and improve interoperability among the joint, Allied, and partner nation members.

    Courtesy photo compliments of SMSgt Christian Timmig, HQ Luftwaffe.

    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 20:30
    This work, US, Germany, Australia air forces' generals share airspace together [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Genevieve Armstrong, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Interoperability
    Australia
    Pitch Black
    PB22

