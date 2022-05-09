US, Germany, Australia air forces’ generals share airspace together

From front to back, Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Rob Chipman, Chief of RAAF, U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, and German Air Force Air Chief, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, flew fighter aircraft over Australia’s Northern Territory on Sept. 5, 2022, in a demonstration of friendship and cooperative leadership.



Chipman flew a RAAF EA-18G, Wilsbach a USAF F-22 Raptor, and Gerhartz a Eurofighter, as part of a dynamic force employment demonstration designed to increase the lethality of forces in contested environments and improve interoperability among the joint, Allied, and partner nation members.



Courtesy photo compliments of SMSgt Christian Timmig, HQ Luftwaffe.

