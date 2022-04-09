US, Germany, Australia air forces’ generals share airspace together

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, closes his canopy while preparing his F-22 Raptor for departure from Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. Wilsbach flew alongside RAAF Air Marshal Robert Chipman and German Air Force Air Chief Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz in a demonstration of friendship and cooperative leadership. Pacific Air Forces stands committed to U.S. Allies and Partners in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

