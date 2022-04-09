Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Germany, Australia air forces’ generals share airspace together [Image 4 of 4]

    US, Germany, Australia air forces’ generals share airspace together

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, closes his canopy while preparing his F-22 Raptor for departure from Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. Wilsbach flew alongside RAAF Air Marshal Robert Chipman and German Air Force Air Chief Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz in a demonstration of friendship and cooperative leadership. Pacific Air Forces stands committed to U.S. Allies and Partners in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 06:25
    Photo ID: 7401595
    VIRIN: 220905-F-IP756-1078
    Resolution: 7688x5491
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Germany, Australia air forces’ generals share airspace together [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

