COMPACAF visits RAAF Darwin

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, middle, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks with a German Air Force Eurofighter pilot, left, along with German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, right, Chief of Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Robert Chipman, right, Chief of Air Force, before a media event at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. Leadership traveled to RAAF Base Darwin to observe Exercise Pitch Black 2022 operations and discuss combining efforts to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

