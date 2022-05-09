COMPACAF visits RAAF Darwin

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, poses for a photo with German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, middle, Chief of Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Robert Chipman, right, Chief of Air Force, at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. Wilsbach’s visit coincided with Exercise Pitch Black 2022, the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations. This year, 17 nations are participating in PB22, and is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

Date Taken: 09.05.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 Location: DARWIN, NT, AU