COMPACAF visits RAAF Darwin

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, right, Pacific Air Forces commander, German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, middle, Chief of Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Robert Chipman, left, Chief of Air Force, speak to members of the local media during a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. Leadership spoke on Exercise Pitch Black 2022 interoperability opportunities, and expressed the importance of allies and partners working together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

