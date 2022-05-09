Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACAF visits RAAF Darwin [Image 3 of 4]

    COMPACAF visits RAAF Darwin

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, right, Pacific Air Forces commander, German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, middle, Chief of Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Robert Chipman, left, Chief of Air Force, speak to members of the local media during a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. Leadership spoke on Exercise Pitch Black 2022 interoperability opportunities, and expressed the importance of allies and partners working together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22

