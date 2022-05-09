COMPACAF visits RAAF Darwin

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks with German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, middle, Chief of Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Robert Chipman, right, Chief of Air Force, while looking at a German Air Force Eurofighter prior to a local media engagement during a visit to RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022. While in Darwin, Wilsbach observed how the U.S. and partners employ assets to conduct training and strategic deterrence missions with allies, partners and joint forces in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

