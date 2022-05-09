U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, German Air Force Air Chief, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, and Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Rob Chipman, Chief of RAAF, flew fighter aircraft over Australia’s Northern Territory on Sept. 5, 2022, in a demonstration of friendship and cooperative leadership.
Courtesy photo compliments of SMSgt Christian Timmig, HQ Luftwaffe.
|09.05.2022
US, Germany, Australia air forces’ generals share airspace together
