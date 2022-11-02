AMC Commander learns what it means to TrUSt Travis

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, and their spouses, visited Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 9 - 11, 2022.



AMC leadership toured the base to obtain insight on Travis’ Airmen, mission approach and innovative initiatives.



“Team Spark, let’s go! Thanks for leading AMC,” Minihan wrote on a wall at the Phoenix Spark lab after a briefing of innovative capabilities and initiatives such as Travis’ Small Unmanned Aerial System program.



The sUAS program provides an overview of airfield security, gate security and aerial surveillance across the base.



Upon assuming command of AMC Oct. 5, 2021, Minihan stressed AMC needs to do things different and faster to prepare for tomorrow’s fight.



“Sometimes you have to let Airmen be Airmen and you’ll be surprised on what they can accomplish,” said Minihan.



During his visit, he met with Airmen who shared their experience during Operation Allies Refuge, the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in U.S. history.



After hearing some of the Airmen’s stories, Minihan thanked them not only for their service, but also for finding the courage to share their most vulnerable moments during the operation.



“There is no doubt that what you did out there was courageous, but what's even more courageous was your ability to stand before me and share your story," said Minihan.



Minihan served as 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander at Travis AFB from 2009 to 2010.



The Airmen of Team Travis also hosted Mrs. Ashley Minihan, spouse of Gen Minihan, and Mrs. Kareen Kruzelnick, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. Kruzelnick.



During the visit, Mrs. Minihan and Mrs. Kruzelnick learned about the various helping agencies and support initiatives geared toward improving the quality of life of Team Travis Airmen and their families.



At the end of the tour, AMC leadership and their spouses met up to attend the State of the Base a platform to provide key constituents with an open and transparent “behind-the-scenes” look into Travis AFB and its’ integral role in national defense.



“These las 48 hours have been life changing,” said Minihan reflecting on his visit at Travis.

Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022
Story ID: 414577
AMC Commander learns what it means to TrUSt Travis, by SrA Karla Parra