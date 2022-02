AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis

Mrs. Ashley Minihan, second from right, spouse of Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, and Kareen Kruzelnick, left, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, are briefed by Dr. Shirley Collins, center, Child and Youth Services flight chief, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Youth Center on Travis Air Force Base, California. During the visit, Mrs. Minihan and Mrs. Kruzelnick learned about the various helping agencies and support initiatives geared toward improving the quality of life of Team Travis Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

