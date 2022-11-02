Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis [Image 11 of 12]

    AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, addresses attendees at the State of the Base event Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. AMC leadership visited Team Travis to get a closer look at the mission and the Airmen behind it. The State of the Base is a platform to provide key constituents with an open and transparent “behind-the-scenes” look into Travis AFB and encompasses high-level discussions on the integral role of the installation to national defense and critical updates on future growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 18:59
    Photo ID: 7049419
    VIRIN: 220211-F-UO290-1290
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.02 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC CC
    Senior Leader
    60th AMW
    TrUSt Travis
    General Minihan

