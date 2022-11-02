AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, addresses attendees at the State of the Base event Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. AMC leadership visited Team Travis to get a closer look at the mission and the Airmen behind it. The State of the Base is a platform to provide key constituents with an open and transparent “behind-the-scenes” look into Travis AFB and encompasses high-level discussions on the integral role of the installation to national defense and critical updates on future growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

