    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 9 of 10]

    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Deniece Lobban, center, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, during a C-17 Globemaster III Operation Allies Refuge presentation Feb. 10, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Minihan and Kruzelnick spoke with Airmen and listened to their experiences during their OAR mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 02:33
    Photo ID: 7050847
    VIRIN: 220210-F-DU706-1936
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 16.92 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

