Senior Airman Deniece Lobban, center, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, during a C-17 Globemaster III Operation Allies Refuge presentation Feb. 10, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Minihan and Kruzelnick spoke with Airmen and listened to their experiences during their OAR mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 02:33
|Photo ID:
|7050847
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-DU706-1936
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.92 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT