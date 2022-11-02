Christopher Thomas, left, USO Northern California center operations and program manager, briefs Mrs. Ashley Minihan, center, spouse of Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, and Mrs. Kareen Kruzelnick, second from right, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, on the newly renovated USO, Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. During the visit, Mrs. Minihan and Mrs. Kruzelnick learned about the various helping agencies and support initiatives geared toward improving the quality of life of Team Travis Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 18:59 Photo ID: 7049420 VIRIN: 220211-F-UO290-1092 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.86 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.