AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, second from right, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, right, AMC command chief, meet with Senior Airman Jacqueline Lopez-Rivera, 9th Aerial Refueling Squadron Aviation Resource Management Feb. 10, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Minihan recognized Lopez-Rivera as a star performer during a tour of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|02.10.2022
|02.14.2022 02:33
|7050845
|220210-F-DU706-1665
|5730x3813
|10.77 MB
|CA, US
|1
|0
