AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, center, Air Mobility Command commander, recognizes Capt. Kayleigh Migaleddi, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron nurse, at the State of the Base event Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The State of the Base is a platform to provide key constituents with an open and transparent “behind-the-scenes” look into Travis AFB and encompasses high-level discussions on the integral role of the installation to national defense and critical updates on future growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

