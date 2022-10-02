U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, second from right, Air Mobility Command commander, speaks during a breakfast with company grade officers at the Monarch Dining Facility, Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 10, 2022. Minihan met with Airmen and toured the base to get an overview of the missions performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 02:33 Photo ID: 7050848 VIRIN: 220210-F-DU706-2523 Resolution: 4418x2942 Size: 6.42 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.