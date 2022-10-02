Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10]

    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, second from right, Air Mobility Command commander, speaks during a breakfast with company grade officers at the Monarch Dining Facility, Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 10, 2022. Minihan met with Airmen and toured the base to get an overview of the missions performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 02:33
    Photo ID: 7050848
    VIRIN: 220210-F-DU706-2523
    Resolution: 4418x2942
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB
    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB
    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB
    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB
    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB
    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB
    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB
    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB
    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB
    AMC Leadership visits Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    AIR MOBILITY WING
    GEN MIKE MINIHAN
    GEN MINIHAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT