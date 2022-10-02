AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis

Mrs. Ashley Minihan, center, spouse of Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, and Kareen Kruzelnick, left, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, learn the mission of the Fisher House from Ivana Jordovic, Fisher House manager, Feb. 10, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Fisher House program began in 1990 by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher. They built homes where military and veteran families can stay for free while their loved ones are at a hospital receiving care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

