    AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis [Image 8 of 12]

    AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Mrs. Ashley Minihan, center, spouse of Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, and Kareen Kruzelnick, left, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, learn the mission of the Fisher House from Ivana Jordovic, Fisher House manager, Feb. 10, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Fisher House program began in 1990 by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher. They built homes where military and veteran families can stay for free while their loved ones are at a hospital receiving care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 18:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Commander learns what is means to TrUSt Travis [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC CC
    Senior Leader
    60th AMW
    TrUSt Travis
    General Minihan

