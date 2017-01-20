AMC Commander visits Travis, gets ‘pulse’ of base

During his four-day visit, Everhart witnessed a Humvee combat-on-load during night vision goggles training, toured David Grant USAF Medical Center, and witnessed numerous examples of Total Force integration and community support. He also assessed the requirements Travis has and addressed concerns of Airmen.



Travis has a good pulse, said Everhart.



“I look to improve upon what’s already a success,” he said. “The innovation going on here is unique, the Airmen here are thinking outside-of-the-box.”



During his tour of DGMC, Everhart looked at innovative research being performed there. One example is extending the ‘golden hour’ survival rate—i.e. the first hour after a traumatic injury—to 99 percent and saving lives with the resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta, or REBOA, catheter. He also witnessed innovation at the 60th Operations Group with the Graduate Training Integration Management System, which allows aircrew to optimize and manage all aspects of aviation operations and training.



Though Everhart spent most of his time with Airmen, he also spoke with community leaders at the Solano County Economic Development Corporation annual luncheon in Fairfield, California.



Everhart thanked the community for their support of Travis Airmen and for recognizing the critical role Travis plays in national defense. Earlier in the week the community learned that the base was selected as a preferred location for the KC-46A Pegasus.



The addition of the KC-46A will increase the effectiveness of Travis’ mission and support provided to joint and Coalition forces because of the aircraft’s enhanced air refueling capabilities, improved efficiency as well as an ability to perform aeromedical evacuation, said Everhart.



“We project hope, fuel the fight, we do aeromedical evacuation out of here, and global enroute support,” he said. “Our Airmen are first in and last out across a broad spectrum supporting nine combatant commanders.”



Everhart also held an all call with several hundred Airmen on the final day of his visit. He explained where AMC is going in the future and defined Rapid Global Mobility-Now as ensuring readiness, developing Airmen, modernizing the force and advancing the nuclear mission.



“We will continue to focus on RGM-Now with emphasis on how mobility Airmen contribute to the joint war fight,” said Everhart.



Before his departure, Everhart thanked Col. John Klein Jr., 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and expressed his appreciation for the 60 AMW Airmen and the many jobs they perform to ensure mission accomplishment.



“I couldn't be more proud of you all,” said Klein. “Continue to make excellence our standard here at Travis.”

Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US