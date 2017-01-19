(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMC/CC General Everhart [Image 1 of 3]

    AMC/CC General Everhart

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Thomas (T.C.) Perkins 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joe Dittmer, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, briefs Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command commander, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. on the unit’s recent deployment, Jan. 19, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Everhart's four-day visit included a tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing as well as the 60th Air Mobility Wing. (US Air Force photo/T.C. Perkins Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC/CC General Everhart [Image 1 of 3], by Thomas (T.C.) Perkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    60th Air Mobilty Wing

