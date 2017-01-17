Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command, commander, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, receives training on the night optical/observation device (NOD), from Tech. Sgt. Aaron Pacaigue and Staff Sgt. Jason Aglubat, both with the 60th Ariel Port Squadron, Jan. 17, 2017, Travis Air Force Base. Everhart is on a four-day tour visiting with airmen, observing operations and meeting with local civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 13:45
|Photo ID:
|3107698
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-RU983-0196
|Resolution:
|3600x3306
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gen. Carlton D. Everhart Visits Travis AFB [Image 1 of 3], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
