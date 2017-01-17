Gen. Carlton D. Everhart Visits Travis AFB

Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command, commander, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, receives training on the night optical/observation device (NOD), from Tech. Sgt. Aaron Pacaigue and Staff Sgt. Jason Aglubat, both with the 60th Ariel Port Squadron, Jan. 17, 2017, Travis Air Force Base. Everhart is on a four-day tour visiting with airmen, observing operations and meeting with local civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

