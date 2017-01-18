U.S. Air Force Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command commander, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., receives a mission brief during his tour of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 18, 2017. Everhart is on a four-day tour to Travis visiting with airmen, observing operations and meeting with civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
This work, AMC/CC General Everhart [Image 1 of 5], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
