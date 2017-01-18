(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMC/CC General Everhart [Image 2 of 5]

    AMC/CC General Everhart

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Carlton D.Everhart II, Air Mobility Command commander, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., gives a high-five to Yolanda Bartley, 60th Comptroller Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 18, 2017. Everhart is on a four-day tour to Travis visiting with airmen, observing operations and meeting with civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 13:38
    Photo ID: 3107679
    VIRIN: 170118-F-LI975-0144
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC/CC General Everhart [Image 1 of 5], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

