Gen. Carlton D. Everhart Visits Travis AFB

Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command, commander, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, recognizes star performers of the 349th Air Mobility during a visit to Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017. Everhart is on a four-day tour visiting with airmen, observing operations and meeting with local civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

