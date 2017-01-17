(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. Carlton D. Everhart Visits Travis AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    Gen. Carlton D. Everhart Visits Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command, commander, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, receives training on the night optical/observation device (NOD), from Staff Sgt. Jason Aglubat, 60th Ariel Port Squadron, Jan. 17, 2017, Travis Air Force Base. Everhart is on a four-day tour visiting with airmen, observing operations and meeting with local civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 13:45
    Photo ID: 3107699
    VIRIN: 170117-F-RU983-0205
    Resolution: 3600x2842
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Carlton D. Everhart Visits Travis AFB [Image 1 of 3], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

