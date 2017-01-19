U.S. Air Force Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command commander, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., talks with Amir Ghohremani during his tour of the 60th Communications Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 19, 2017. Everhart is on a four-day tour to Travis visiting with airmen, observing operations and meeting with civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 18:10 Photo ID: 3111451 VIRIN: 170119-F-LI975-0322 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.56 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC/CC General Everhart, by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.