Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command commander Scott Air Force Base, Ill., speaks at the Solano County Economic Development Corporation’s annual luncheon held in Fairfield, Calif, Jan. 19. Everhart congratulated the organization on its efforts to bring the KC-46A Pegasus aircraft to Travis Air Force Base, Calif. KC-46A Pegasus is one of the Air Force’s newest acquisitions designed to modernize the aerial refueling fleet. (US Air Force photo/T.C. Perkins Jr.)

Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US This work, AMC/CC General Everhart [Image 1 of 3], by Thomas (T.C.) Perkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.