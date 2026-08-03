U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Begeman, 433rd Operations Support Squadron commander, flies a C-5M Super Galaxy over the Chilean mountains in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 26, 2026. Begeman conducted the mission as an evaluator pilot, assessing junior C-5 aviators during the transport of critical cargo and personnel to showcase the Air Force Reserve's rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9852108
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-SE223-1145
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
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