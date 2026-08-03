Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Begeman, 433rd Operations Support Squadron commander, flies a C-5M Super Galaxy over the Chilean mountains in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 26, 2026. Begeman conducted the mission as an evaluator pilot, assessing junior C-5 aviators during the transport of critical cargo and personnel to showcase the Air Force Reserve's rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)