U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kyle Conger, a 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief out of Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, repairs a C-5M Super Galaxy following a fuel leak at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 25, 2026. Conger integrated with the 433rd Airlift Wing as part of a "rainbow" maintenance team, showcasing Total Force interoperability and the ability to project global airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9852085
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-SE223-1074
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
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