Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kyle Conger, a 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief out of Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, repairs a C-5M Super Galaxy following a fuel leak at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 25, 2026. Conger integrated with the 433rd Airlift Wing as part of a "rainbow" maintenance team, showcasing Total Force interoperability and the ability to project global airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)