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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 3 of 8]

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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

    SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CHILE

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kyle Conger, a 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief out of Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, repairs a C-5M Super Galaxy following a fuel leak at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 25, 2026. Conger integrated with the 433rd Airlift Wing as part of a "rainbow" maintenance team, showcasing Total Force interoperability and the ability to project global airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:04
    Photo ID: 9852085
    VIRIN: 260625-F-SE223-1074
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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    512th Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Salitre2026

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