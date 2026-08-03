Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Marcus Wasden, 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, works alongside active-duty Airmen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, to load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 24, 2026. Wasden helped facilitate the transport of 61,000 pounds of critical cargo and more than 60 active-duty passengers, showcasing the Air Force Reserve's rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)