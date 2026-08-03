U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Marcus Wasden, 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, works alongside active-duty Airmen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, to load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 24, 2026. Wasden helped facilitate the transport of 61,000 pounds of critical cargo and more than 60 active-duty passengers, showcasing the Air Force Reserve's rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9852080
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-SE223-1038
|Resolution:
|5477x3644
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
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