Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Annie Wise, a 68th Airlift Squadron C-5 pilot, flies a C-5M Super Galaxy over the Chilean mountains in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 26, 2026. Wise, participating in her first overseas mission, helped transport critical cargo and personnel alongside active-duty and allied partners to showcase the Air Force Reserve's rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)