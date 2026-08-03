U.S. Air Force active-duty Airmen prepare to board a C-5M Super Galaxy at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 25, 2026. Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 433rd Airlift Wing transported more than 50 personnel and critical cargo to Chile for the multinational training event, demonstrating seamless Total Force integration and rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9852087
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-SE223-1086
|Resolution:
|5956x3963
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
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