Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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U.S. Air Force active-duty Airmen prepare to board a C-5M Super Galaxy at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 25, 2026. Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 433rd Airlift Wing transported more than 50 personnel and critical cargo to Chile for the multinational training event, demonstrating seamless Total Force integration and rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)