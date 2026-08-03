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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 6 of 8]

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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

    SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CHILE

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Francisco Nieto (left), 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, works alongside Chilean Air Force members to load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at Antofagasta International Airport, Chile, in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 26, 2026. Nieto, who utilized his Spanish-speaking skills to coordinate with the ground crews, helped facilitate the transport of critical cargo and personnel to showcase the Air Force Reserve's rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:04
    Photo ID: 9852105
    VIRIN: 260626-F-SE223-1118
    Resolution: 5706x3796
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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    512th Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Salitre2026

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