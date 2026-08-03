U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Francisco Nieto (left), 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, works alongside Chilean Air Force members to load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at Antofagasta International Airport, Chile, in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 26, 2026. Nieto, who utilized his Spanish-speaking skills to coordinate with the ground crews, helped facilitate the transport of critical cargo and personnel to showcase the Air Force Reserve's rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9852105
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-SE223-1118
|Resolution:
|5706x3796
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
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