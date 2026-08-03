U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Alfonso Cervantes, 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, works alongside fellow loadmasters and active-duty Airmen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, to load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 24, 2026. Cervantes, who celebrated his 40th anniversary of Air Force service during the mission on June 26, 2026 focused on executing rapid global mobility and mentoring the next generation of loadmasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9852082
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-SE223-1042
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
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