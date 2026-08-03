Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Alfonso Cervantes, 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, works alongside fellow loadmasters and active-duty Airmen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, to load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 24, 2026. Cervantes, who celebrated his 40th anniversary of Air Force service during the mission on June 26, 2026 focused on executing rapid global mobility and mentoring the next generation of loadmasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)