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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 5 of 8]

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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

    SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CHILE

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Annie Wise (right), a 68th Airlift Squadron C-5 pilot, navigates a C-5M Super Galaxy alongside Capt. Jay Solo (left), 68th Airlift Squadron C-5 pilot, en route to Chile in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 25, 2026. The flight served as Solo’s first mission as acting aircraft commander and marked Wise’s first overseas mission, during which both underwent operational evaluations to showcase the Air Force Reserve's rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:04
    Photo ID: 9852102
    VIRIN: 260625-F-SE223-1100
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews
    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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    Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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    512th Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Salitre2026

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