Global Reach, Ready Now: 433rd Airlift Wing Powers South American Exercise SALITRE, Ushers In New Era of C-5 Crews

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U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Annie Wise (right), a 68th Airlift Squadron C-5 pilot, navigates a C-5M Super Galaxy alongside Capt. Jay Solo (left), 68th Airlift Squadron C-5 pilot, en route to Chile in support of Exercise SALITRE, June 25, 2026. The flight served as Solo’s first mission as acting aircraft commander and marked Wise’s first overseas mission, during which both underwent operational evaluations to showcase the Air Force Reserve's rapid global mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)