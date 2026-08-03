U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katherine Arias, 18th Force Support Squadron operations manager, poses for a portrait during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Operation managers coordinate meal production requirements, determine the number of meals needed to support exercise and real-world operations, and generate reports to ensure dining facilities are prepared to meet mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9850587
|VIRIN:
|260805-F-NW722-1580
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.