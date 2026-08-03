BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katherine Arias, 18th Force Support Squadron operations manager, poses for a portrait during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Operation managers coordinate meal production requirements, determine the number of meals needed to support exercise and real-world operations, and generate reports to ensure dining facilities are prepared to meet mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)