BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Villegas Ochoa, 18th Force Support Squadron fitness sports apprentice, and Senior Airman Philip Rines, 18th Force Support Squadron food service shift leader, prepares eggs during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Readiness is essential to generating credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)