BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Villegas Ochoa, 18th Force Support Squadron fitness & sports apprentice, and Senior Airman Philip Rines, 18th Force Support Squadron food service shift leader, prepares eggs during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. During the exercise, Force Support Airmen sustained around-the-clock dining operations to ensure participants remained fueled and ready to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)