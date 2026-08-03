U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Villegas Ochoa, 18th Force Support Squadron fitness & sports apprentice, and Senior Airman Philip Rines, 18th Force Support Squadron food service shift leader, prepares eggs during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. During the exercise, Force Support Airmen sustained around-the-clock dining operations to ensure participants remained fueled and ready to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9850581
|VIRIN:
|260805-F-NW722-1383
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.