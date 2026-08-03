BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Serena Edwin, 18th Force Support Squadron food service supervisor, places prepared food into take away containers for participants during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Kadena Air Base’s training is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)