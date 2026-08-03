U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Serena Edwin, 18th Force Support Squadron food service supervisor, places prepared food into take away containers for participants during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Kadena Air Base’s training is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 21:35
|Photo ID:
|9850585
|VIRIN:
|260805-F-NW722-1501
|Resolution:
|5548x3691
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BB26-1: Serving Around-the-Clock Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.